Pete Davidson Gets 50 Hours Community Service for Crash

Pete Davidson has been ordered to complete an 18-month diversion program after he was charged with reckless driving in connection with a Beverly Hills car crash earlier this year.

As part of the program, Davidson is required to complete 50 hours of community service, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney (LACDA) told CNN Monday, noting that it can be completed in New York.

It has been indicated that Davidson will likely complete his service at the New York Fire Department, which is where his father, Scott, worked as a firefighter before dying while helping in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Further, Davidson will need to complete 12 hours of traffic school, which he can do in New York. He must also participate in either a Hospital and Morgue program or its New York equivalent, as mandated by LACDA. Restitution payments and adherence to all laws are also required, according to the statement.

In June, a spokesperson for the LACDA confirmed to CNN that Davidson had been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

The crash took place on March 4. Davidson had been driving "at a high rate of speed" with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat when he jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house, police confirmed to Page Six at the time.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, but according to TMZ, a teenage girl who was home alone reading when the incident took place, was "a bit" traumatized.

The outlet further noted that the homeowner said at the time that he will not be suing Davidson, but would hand the case over to insurance once the investigation concluded.