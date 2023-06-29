Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab for Mental Health

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson checked into a rehabilitation center in an effort to focus on his mental health, according to reports.

People confirmed the news, citing a source as saying that the Davidson, 29, is "in rehab but should be getting out pretty soon."

Page Six reported that Davidson is undergoing inpatient therapy to address post-traumatic stress and borderline personality disorder, for which he was previously diagnosed.

"Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," an insider told the outlet.

Another source meanwhile shared a similar story with People.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," the source said. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles. In 2018, the "King of Staten Island" star revealed that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which came after enduring years of struggling with depression and anxiety.

Davidson said the symptoms associated with the disorder prompted him to seek help and enter a rehabilitation program in December 2016. At the time, he had initially thought the mental breakdowns were linked to excessive marijuana usage.

"This whole year has been a f****** nightmare," he said on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast in September 2017. "This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."

Davidson also opened up to Variety about his struggles, saying he has been "in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9.

Davidson said that he had been stable for a time after taking new medication after several turbulent years.

"The last few years have been real rough with me," he said at the time. "I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."