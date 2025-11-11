Paris Jackson Reveals She Has a Perforated Septum From Drug Use

Paris Jackson said her past drug use left her with permanent nasal damage, revealing the detail in a new TikTok video.

In the clip, posted Monday, the 27-year-old musician and actor told viewers she had "never actually addressed this" before using her phone's light to show a small hole inside her nose.

"I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose," Jackson explained. "And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum."

She noted that the condition is "slightly different from a deviated septum."

"That is from what you think it's from," Jackson said, before looking directly at the camera and adding, "Don't do drugs, kids."

She added that drug use had "ruined my life."

Jackson said she has lived with the condition since age 20 and has chosen not to undergo surgery to repair it, explaining that she has been sober for six years and would prefer to avoid prescription pain medication.

"You have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly," she said.

Despite the challenges, she joked that she could "thread a spaghetti noodle" through the hole in her septum, adding that it could be problematic when she's in the studio.

Her remarks come one month after she spoke about her recovery journey at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," Jackson told the audience, according to People. "I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact, and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

In January, Jackson celebrated five years of sobriety in an Instagram post that included a video montage from her recovery journey.

"Hi, I'm pk and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol," she wrote. "To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism.

"Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today."

She said sobriety has helped her feel more present in the everyday moments of her life.

"I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory," she said. "I feel the sun on my skin and it's warm.

"I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

Jackson ended her message by expressing appreciation for her progress. "Here's a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god I can't believe I almost missed it all."