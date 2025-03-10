Paris Jackson Reacts to Criticism of Sheer Fashion Week Dress

Paris Jackson has clapped back at critics who took aim at her outfit choice, defending her bold look at the Stella McCartney Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.

The model, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, shared in an Instagram video posted March 7 that she had received a "good amount of flack" over the semi-sheer, black gown she wore to the event. Many took issue with the fact that her breasts were completely visible in the dress.

"We're all animals, we've all got bodies," the 26-year-old said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories, according to E! News. "It's not that big of a deal and we've got bigger fish to fry, alright? Let's do something for the environment, man. Let's do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man!"

Paris went on to say she didn't understand why the human body is a "driving force for such discomfort in so many people."

"It's just a body, on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time," she said. "Don't get uncomfortable with our bodies. It's your body, you've got one, I've got one, we've all got it's OK. There's nothing wrong with it."

The singer of "Hit Your Knees" has consistently maintained her own sense of style and self, disregarding the opinions of critics.

In August 2023, she responded to critics who commented on her unshaved armpits in a post honoring her late father.

"i wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair," Paris posted on X in response to one person saying she "made this whole video just to show you don’t shave your armpits."

"i’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time," she replied. "get over yourselves."

A month later, Paris addressed critics after they criticized her appearance as "old and haggard" at the Christian Louboutin "Rouge Stiletto" Beauty Event. Despite wearing makeup for the event, she later shared a bare-faced video in response to claims that she appeared older.

"This is no filter, no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really s—ty comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video," she captioned an Instagram video of her bare face.

"I am literally 25. Just young and haggard, thank you very much."