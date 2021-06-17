Paris Jackson Says Paparazzi Traumatized Her

Paris Jackson has been in the public eye for most of her life, and in a new interview admitted that the paparazzi's attention had left her with anxiety and trauma.

Speaking with Jada Pinkett Smith during an appearance on "Red Table Talk," Michael Jackson's daughter described the lasting effects that came with growing up in the spotlight.

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included," Jackson said, according to Billboard. "I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD."

Commenting on how she maintains her privacy, the model said she asks people in her home to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The topic of sexuality also came up during the interview. Jackson has dated both men and women, and while it has caused some tension within her family, she has leaned on her brothers Prince and Prince Michael II, and longtime family friend Omer Bhatti.

"They’ve always been super-supportive," she said.

"Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that."

In 2020, Jackson opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Elle.

"I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women," she said. "It has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it's literally just what are you like as a person."

Jackson recalled feeling supported by her father, but after his death in 2009, she felt like she needed to "withhold" her sexual fluidity. This was largely due to her family's religious beliefs.

"The first time I came out to a family member they didn't believe me," she said, adding that she "never thought" she would "end up with a dude." She was dating musician and singer Gabriel Glenn at the time.

"I thought I'd end up marrying a chick," she explained. "I've dated more women than men."

In 2018, Jackson spoke out about reports regarding her sexuality, wondering why it was only making news now.

"I came out when I was 14," she began in an Instagram story, according to Good Morning America, "I’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. Why are people just now saying this is news?"

She also echoed the words she spoke in her Elle interview about not being bisexual.

"I just love people for people," Jackson stated. "I don't label myself so please don't label me. Thank you!"

