Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring, Cancels Shows

Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring.

The 74-year-old rocker, who has been recovering from major spinal surgery while also battling Parkinson's disease, canceled all upcoming shows in the U.K. and Europe this year.

Osbourne announced the news on Twitter, saying the damage to his spine caused by an accident four years ago made it difficult for him to tour.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," he wrote, adding that although his singing voice was fine, he had already undergone three surgeries, received stem-cell treatments, and endured "endless" physical therapy — but his body "is still physically weak."

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required," Osbourne said, admitting he was struggling with "disappointing" his fans by pulling the plug on his tour dates.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he continued, noting that he was looking into "ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Osbourne was initially injured during a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home. Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. The latest surgery was to remove two metal plates.

In an interview with the Guardian, Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, said screws had loosened and "were chipping away at the bone."

Osbourne returned to the stage months later. He told the Guardian in August that he was determined to tour again, saying he would give it his "best shot."

"You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you," he said at the time. "If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."