Ozzy Fleeing LA Crime for UK: 'I Don't Want to Die in America'

Former rock star Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is leaving Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and moving back to the U.K. because he is afraid of violent crime and being murdered.

"Everything's f**king ridiculous there," Osbourne told Sky News. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings, and there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert.

"It's f**king crazy."

Osbourne, also known as the Prince of Darkness, says he does not want to be buried in Forest Lawn, the California cemetery where Clark Gable, Elizabeth Taylor, and Humphrey Bogart are buried.

"I don't want to die in America," he told Sky News. "I don't want to be buried in f**king Forest Lawn.

"I'm English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go.

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

Osbourne and his wife Sharon, who appeared on Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," were married in 1982 and have lived in Beverly Hills for more than 25 years.

Ozzy, born in Birmingham, England, revealed in 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but Sharon said the disease and his health is not the reason for the move back to the U.K.

"I knew people would think that. It's not," she told Sky News. "It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it.

"It's a very weird place to live right now."

The couple had previously denounced increasing taxes in the U.S. would ultimately force them to move back to the U.K., according to the report.