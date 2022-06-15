Ozzy Osbourne 'on the Road to Recovery' After Spinal Surgery

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well" and "on the road to recovery" after undergoing spinal surgery on Monday, his wife said.

Sharon Osbourne provided the health update Tuesday on Twitter, writing: "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

Before the operation, Page Six revealed that Ozzy Osbourne would have surgery to realign pins in his neck and back. A source told Page Six that there will be a "lengthy amount of convalescence" after the operation and that he will will need a nurse at home.

"Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult," the source said. "This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

The source added: "He’s been in a lot of pain."

Sharon Osbourne said last week on the British talk show "The Talk" that Ozzy Osbourne was having a "major operation" that could "determine the rest of his life."

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," she said. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy Osbourne was initially injured during a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home. Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. At the time, he complained that he had suffered nerve damage but he was later diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" in 2020. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."