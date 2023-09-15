Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo 4th Spine Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo a fourth surgery on his spine to address chronic pain from a quad-biking accident in 2003.

The British rocker, 74, shared the health update on the first episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes Podcast," saying surgery was needed due to the injury he sustained in the accident, which was worsened by a fall in 2019.

"I'm going for an epidural soon because what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed," said Osbourne, who was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, according to the Independent. "Below the neck, there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em.

"All I know is right now I'm in a lot of pain. I'm in a lot of discomfort."

Osbourne shared his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 during an appearance on "Good Morning America," saying that it was "terribly challenging" for him and his family.

He learned about it after undergoing surgery on his neck, which "screwed all my nerves."

"I'm on a host of medications, mainly for this surgery. I've got numbness down this arm from the surgery, my legs [keep] going cold," he said at the time, according to the Independent. "I don't know if that's Parkinson's or what. That's the problem, because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. It's a weird feeling."

Earlier this year, due to health concerns, Osbourne canceled his appearance at the Power Trip festival, where he was slated to perform alongside renowned acts such as AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Guns N' Roses.

"As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Osbourne said in a statement. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****."