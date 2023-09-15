×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ozzy osbourne | surgery | neck | back

Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo 4th Spine Surgery

By    |   Friday, 15 September 2023 12:56 PM EDT

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo a fourth surgery on his spine to address chronic pain from a  quad-biking accident in 2003.

The British rocker, 74, shared the health update on the first episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes Podcast," saying surgery was needed due to the injury he sustained in the accident, which was worsened by a fall in 2019.

"I'm going for an epidural soon because what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed," said Osbourne, who was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, according to the Independent. "Below the neck, there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em.

"All I know is right now I'm in a lot of pain. I'm in a lot of discomfort."

Osbourne shared his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 during an appearance on "Good Morning America," saying that it was "terribly challenging" for him and his family. 

He learned about it after undergoing surgery on his neck, which "screwed all my nerves."

"I'm on a host of medications, mainly for this surgery. I've got numbness down this arm from the surgery, my legs [keep] going cold," he said at the time, according to the Independent. "I don't know if that's Parkinson's or what. That's the problem, because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. It's a weird feeling."

Earlier this year, due to health concerns, Osbourne canceled his appearance at the Power Trip festival, where he was slated to perform alongside renowned acts such as AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Guns N' Roses.

"As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Osbourne said in a statement. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, is set to undergo a fourth surgery on his spine to address chronic pain from a from a quad-biking accident two decades ago.
ozzy osbourne, surgery, neck, back
348
2023-56-15
Friday, 15 September 2023 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved