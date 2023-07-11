Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of Festival: 'Not Ready Yet'

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will no longer be performing at the Power Trip music festival scheduled for later this year due to health concerns.

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward," the 74-year-old wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet, and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a***d," he continued.

Osbourne noted that the band replacing him would be announced shortly, adding that they are "personal friends of mine." He went on to thank fans for their support.

"I love you all, and I will see you soon," he concluded.

The Power Trip festival is scheduled to take place in California in October and will feature top rock and metal bands including Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, and Metallica, according to CNN.

The event was meant to mark Osbourne's return to the stage following a series of health issues that have plagued his career in recent years.

In 2020, the rocker revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's. In 2022, shortly after contracting COVID-19, Osbourne underwent surgery. Then, at the start of the year, Osbourne announced he would be retiring from touring and canceled all upcoming shows in the U.K. and Europe for the year.

Osbourne explained at the time that the damage to his spine caused by an accident four years ago made it difficult for him to tour. He was initially injured during a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home.

Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. A recent surgery was to remove two metal plates.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he wrote on Twitter in January.