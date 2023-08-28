×
Nick Carter Still 'Processing' Death of Brother Aaron

By    |   Monday, 28 August 2023 11:28 AM EDT

Nick Carter is opening up about the sudden death of his younger brother Aaron Carter.

Several months have passed since the tragic loss, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Carter explained that he and his family were still trying to navigate the death.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," Carter said. "It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

Aaron Carter was found dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, according to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Sheriff's deputies were the last to see Aaron Carter alive. They had visited his home at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a welfare check after he was seen "huffing" an inhalant on an Instagram live video. According to the autopsy report, he asked the deputies to leave, and they did.

Aaron Carter missed an appointment with a drug counselor that night, the police report said.

The following day, a woman described by authorities at the time as a house sitter went to Aaron Carter's residence to offer him coffee.

She let herself into the residence, where she discovered him in a Jacuzzi-style tub with the jets running, submerged and dressed in a T-shirt and necklace, and called 911.

Paramedics immediately declared him dead when they arrived.

The autopsy results revealed the presence of the sedative alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, in his system.

Additionally, the report indicated the detection of compressed gas difluoroethane, a substance often utilized as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report stated that the gas "can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled."

Addressing his brother's death at the time, Nick Carter said, "I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
