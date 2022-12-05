Aaron Carter's Family Wants His Son to Inherit His Estate

Aaron Carter's estate will go to his one-year-old son Prince — a move that is fully supported by the singer and rapper's family, it has been confirmed.

Aaron died in his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5 at age 34. He had no will in place at the time of his death and in this instance, according to California law, the musician's wealth, which is estimated to be about $550 thousand dollars in real estate and personal property, will go to his next of kin.

This means that, because Aaron was not married to fiancée Melanie Martin, the inheritance will go to Prince, TMZ reported. Aaron's twin sister, Angel, has applied to be the administrator.

The singer's mother, Jane, said Aaron would have wanted everything to go to his son and said she fully supported this, adding that the family did not need part of his estate. Jane further admitted she had not yet met Prince or his mother, Martin, but expressed hope at developing a relationship with them.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Martin posted a video of Aaron's growing memorial outside his house.

"It's been a whole month since you've been gone. Not a day goes by I don't think of you. I wish you were still here, thank you everyone that came out and made this possible," she captioned the video, adding, "We were his family through thick and thin. No matter what."

Last week Aaron's brother, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys fame, opened up to Extra about the struggles he had performing with his band in London the night after learning of the death in his family.

"It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me," he said. "That night, it was tough to get up on stage. There's the old saying the show must go on, that's been with us for years, but that night, I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage. Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me."