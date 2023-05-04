Aaron Carter's Mom Jane Schneck Arrested For Battery

The mother of Nick and the late Aaron Carter has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of battery stemming from an altercation that arose over a TV remote, it is being reported.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People that Jane Schneck, 64, was arrested and booked on one count of "domestic battery" on Friday and was released on a $100 bond.

According to the report, an argument erupted between Schneck and a man believed to be her husband over the sound of the television in her home. They reportedly had both been drinking.

The verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation when Schneck attempted to get the remote from her husband by grabbing his wrist, according to People, which noted that the altercation reached the level of domestic battery.

Schneck's husband allegedly filmed video footage of the altercation, which he showed to authorities prior to Schneck's arrest.

News of her arrest comes weeks after a coroner’s report revealed that Aaron Carter had accidentally drowned in his bathtub as a result of sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled.

The 34-year-old was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, according to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Aaron Carter's body was discovered by a woman identified by the report as a "housekeeper," who had stopped by to offer the rapper coffee. She let herself in when she got no response and heard his dogs barking, according to the report.

The woman found Aaron Carter submerged, wearing a T-shirt and necklace, in a Jacuzzi-style tub with the jets running, and called 911. The operator told her to pull him out and perform CPR, according to the report. Paramedics immediately declared him dead when they arrived.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.