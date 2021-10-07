NHL Star Evander Kane Accused of Using Fake COVID Vaccination Card: Report

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated after violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocols by allegedly submitting a fake vaccination card, according to reports.

It is currently unclear what punishment he is facing but the NHL clearly states that a "lack of compliance will result in significant Club and individual sanctions, including potential forfeiture of games, fines and reimbursements of expenses, loss of draft choices, and/or ineligibility for participation in training activities," notes Front Office Sports.

Beyond that, it is illegal to use a fake vaccination card in the U.S. and anyone doing so could face up to five years in prison.

It was initially reported that Kane, who is in his third year with the Sharks, was subject to an investigation relating to a violation of COVID-19 protocols but specific details were not provided. The team also revealed at the time that he would not be participating in training camp.

"It's not ideal, but there is an ongoing investigation from the NHL," general manager Doug Wilson said of Kane's absence, according to ESPN. "The focus has to be on our group here, the guys that are here today and the things that we can control, but also respect the process of dealing with some very serious allegations and some things that need to be addressed with the right process."

Also in September, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said he expects most of the league's players to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the time the regular season begins on Oct. 12.

"Our latest information really suggests 10 players or less will not be fully vaccinated by opening day of the regular season," he said. "Now, that is subject to change, obviously, because it's dependent on who makes the roster and who doesn't make the roster and what the status of those players are, so it's really a projection at this point. But I think we're safe in saying that it's going to be less than 15 players."

Daly admitted there has been some reluctance among some players to get the shot, but "that reluctance is receding."

"Some players who were holdouts are going to go forward and get vaccinated, so hopefully at some point in the season we'll have 100 percent fully vaccinated," he added.