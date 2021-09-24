Woman Using Fake Vaccine Card Wanted for Skipping Court Hearing

An Illinois woman who is accused of using a fake vaccination card that misspelled drug company Moderna as "Maderna" during a trip to Hawaii is now wanted after skipping her court date.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, is the subject of a $500 warrant for arrest that was issued after she failed to appear before a judge at a remote hearing on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. It is believed that Mrozak, who was arrested Aug. 28 at Inouye International Airport in Oahu, used the fraudulent vaccination card to bypass the state's mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, which was put into effect after an emergency proclamation was issued by Hawaii's governor.

Mrozak produced her card upon arrival on Aug. 23 but was able to depart before authorities realized it was fake. The card reportedly claimed members of the National Guard administered the shot in Delaware, but there was no trace of her vaccination when investigators checked her medical records.

Mrozak was only arrested upon her return to the airport for departure because authorities were unable to locate her as she had also falsely listed a hotel as her accommodation for the trip. She claimed to be staying at a Holiday Inn Express for the duration of her visit but investigators speaking with staff established there were no reservations under Mrozak’s name.

Upon her arrest, Mrozak claimed she had received the vaccination card after paying for the vaccine administered by her doctor. Mrozak was charged for falsifying vaccination documents and released without bale, the New York Post reported.

