WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taylor swift | endorsement | kamala harris | donald trump | j.d. vance | voters | polls

ABC News Poll: 81 Percent Say Swift Endorsement Will Not Impact Vote

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 08:29 PM EDT

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris may not be the game changer Democrats hope it is, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Despite the pop star's big megaphone, 81% of voters said her endorsement of Harris will not influence how they will vote. Only 6% of voters said they are more likely to vote for Harris because of Swift's endorsement while 13% said it makes them less likely to vote for Harris.

Those responding negatively are overwhelmingly Trump supporters, according to the poll.

Swift officially endorsed Harris over former President Donald Trump following last week's debate.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote on social media, urging her fans to register to vote.

Swift signed the letter "Childless Cat Lady," a reference to a comment Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, made about Democrats in 2021.

"We're effectively run in this country, be it the Democrats, be it our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies," Vance told conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson.

Trump also criticized Swift on Sunday on his Truth Social account.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Trump wrote.

Harris' campaign responded with a statement criticizing Trump, filled with references to Taylor Swift's past hits.

"His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is 'too emotional' to be president," the Harris campaign said.

Swift previously endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Overall, the poll found Harris was the big winner in her debate with Trump with 58% of those polled saying she came out on top, compared to 36% for Trump. In June, the poll found Trump won his debate with Biden 66% to 28%.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll surveyed 3,276 adults between Sept. 11-13 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris may not be the game changer Democrats hope it is, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.
taylor swift, endorsement, kamala harris, donald trump, j.d. vance, voters, polls, influence
320
2024-29-16
Monday, 16 September 2024 08:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved