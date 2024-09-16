ABC News Poll: 81 Percent Say Swift Endorsement Will Not Impact Vote

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris may not be the game changer Democrats hope it is, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Despite the pop star's big megaphone, 81% of voters said her endorsement of Harris will not influence how they will vote. Only 6% of voters said they are more likely to vote for Harris because of Swift's endorsement while 13% said it makes them less likely to vote for Harris.

Those responding negatively are overwhelmingly Trump supporters, according to the poll.

Swift officially endorsed Harris over former President Donald Trump following last week's debate.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote on social media, urging her fans to register to vote.

Swift signed the letter "Childless Cat Lady," a reference to a comment Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, made about Democrats in 2021.

"We're effectively run in this country, be it the Democrats, be it our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies," Vance told conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson.

Trump also criticized Swift on Sunday on his Truth Social account.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Trump wrote.

Harris' campaign responded with a statement criticizing Trump, filled with references to Taylor Swift's past hits.

"His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is 'too emotional' to be president," the Harris campaign said.

Swift previously endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Overall, the poll found Harris was the big winner in her debate with Trump with 58% of those polled saying she came out on top, compared to 36% for Trump. In June, the poll found Trump won his debate with Biden 66% to 28%.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll surveyed 3,276 adults between Sept. 11-13 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.