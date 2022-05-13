New York Lotto Publishes Wrong Winning Numbers, Pauses Payouts

The New York Lottery says it "temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets" after publishing the wrong winning numbers.

"Human error resulted in incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball," it wrote Wednesday in a statement about its Mega Millions drawing on the previous night.

"The New York Lottery is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved."

The New York Lottery said the correct winning numbers are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

The prize pool for Tuesday's drawing, according to NBC New York, was $86 million and the jackpot now sits at $99 million, with the next drawing scheduled for Friday night, CBS News noted.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the overall odds of landing a prize are 1 in 24, according to the New York Lottery's website. Players must have a ticket that matches all of the five main numbers as well as the Mega Ball to win a jackpot. Players in New York have enjoyed "considerable success in Mega Millions," the New York Lottery says.

Most notable is the group of co-workers that won $437 million in the draw on Jan. 1, 2019. Another famous winner was Harold Diamond, an 80-year-old retired school principal who won $326 million after his wife made him stop to buy tickets during a drive to Middletown on Election Day.

In another memorable incident earlier this year, a man struck it lucky twice in just three years.

Juan Hernandez of Uniondale, New York won the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 scratch-off game in March from a ticket he purchased at a Stop & Shop in Hempstead on Long Island. In 2019 he won the same amount from another lottery scratch-off ticket on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular game.