Man Wins $10M Lottery for Second Time in 3 Years

A man playing the New York Lottery has struck it lucky twice in just three years, and since he is "still trying to spend the $10 million" he won a few years back, he's now donating to those in need.

Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, won the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 scratch-off game earlier this month from a ticket he purchased at a Stop & Shop in Hempstead, on Long Island, according to a statement by the New York Lottery.

In 2019 he won the same amount from another lottery scratch-off ticket on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular game. According to the Daily Mail, he used that to pay off his mortgage.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," Hernandez told lottery officials of his latest win.

He opted to receive his prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $6,510,000 after required withholdings. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Hernandez said he planned to donate his win this time around.

"I will be sure to keep on sharing the love through giving and being happy while I give and share this money that the Universe has sent me and which I have attracted through being grateful every single day for more than enough of everything that I have and ever wanted!!!" he wrote on Facebook.

Although he received his winnings just recently, Hernandez already has been donating. The Daily Mail reported that he had been giving money to truck drivers in debt who were struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has been donating to organizations in need.

"Words can't describe how grateful we are for your monetary donation," one person wrote on his Facebook. "Honestly, this will definitely help a lot in keep us as the year runs out. May you be blessed even more."