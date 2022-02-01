74-Year-Old Michigan Man's $500 Lottery Prize Leads to $4M Jackpot

A man from Macomb County, Michigan, struck it lucky twice — once when he won $500 from a winning lottery ticket, and again when he used a portion of the winnings to buy more tickets, one of which won him $4 million.

Speaking with Michigan Lottery officials, the 74-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he bought tickets twice a week and decided to buy five $150 Cash Explosion tickets, which cost $30 each.

"I buy tickets twice a week, and I had hit for $500 on my previous purchase so I decided to buy five of the $150 Million Cash Explosion tickets," the man said. "I scratched the barcode and scanned each ticket. The first was a $100 winner and the last one said to file a claim. When I saw that message, I knew it had to be big. I finished scratching the ticket and I was floored when I saw the $4 million prize. I’m still in shock and I know it won’t hit me until the check is in the bank."

Jake Harris, the player relations manager for the Michigan Lottery, told Newsweek that the man plays the lottery on a regular basis and was taken aback when he discovered he had won a top prize.

"A lot of people play for the enjoyment," Harris said. "Purchasing a ticket is like purchasing a dream. It gives people a chance to go through all the 'what-if' scenarios if they win. Players always want to win, but I don't know if they expect to win."

The man decided to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million. He said he plans to share some money with his family, buy a new vehicle, and do some traveling.

"He talked about some of his family circumstances over the years so winning this is something welcome for him," Harris told Newsweek. "It will help him spend some time with his grandkids."