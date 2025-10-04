Lawyers: Combs to Do Time in 1 of US's 'Worst Prisons'

After Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced Friday to 50 months in federal prison on prostitution-related charges, his lawyer said the hip-hop mogul will serve his time in one of the harshest correctional facilities in the United States, The Hill reported.

Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. Since Combs has already served a year in jail, the sentence means that the 55-year-old could get out in about three years.

He avoided life in prison after being acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian also fined Combs $500,000, the maximum allowed.

Combs will serve his term "in one of the worst prisons in America," Jeffrey Lichtman, a defense attorney who represented one of Combs' sons, told NewsNation.

"Today's dog and pony show, while interesting and funny at times, didn't move the judge at all, as he surely had in his mind before he came onto the bench today that he was giving Combs 50 months. Not a horrible sentence at all, but time served was never a realistic prospect," he said.

While prosecutors sought a sentence of more than 11 years, his lawyers wanted him freed immediately and said the time behind bars has already forced his remorse and sobriety.

Lichtman also questioned the legal basis for the punishment.

"At the end of the day, as bad as Combs' behavior was, it never was clear what federal laws he violated, if any. And 50 months in jail, a lot of it in one of the worst prisons in America, is a really serious punishment," he said.

The charges stemmed from Combs' violations under the Mann Act, a federal statute that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for any sexual crime. The law carries a maximum penalty of 10 years per count.

During testimony at the trial, former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura told jurors that Combs ordered her to have "disgusting" sex with strangers hundreds of times during their decadelong relationship. Jurors saw video of him dragging and beating her in a Los Angeles hotel hallway after one such multiday "freak-off."

Douglas Wigdor, Ventura's attorney, credited her for the case moving forward.

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023," he said after the verdict.

"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."

Arick Fudali, an attorney for other accusers, emphasized the victims' role.

"This is not about Mr. Combs; this is about the victims, both his victims and victims of abuse and violence everywhere," he said.

Tamara Holder, a Chicago-based women's rights attorney, said the sentence was legally appropriate.

"Judge Subramanian's sentence of Diddy was legally fair," she said.

Lichtman predicted Combs may serve close to 18 months.

"Eighty-five percent is 42.5 months. Five months for a halfway house," he said.

"My guess is he will be out in about 18 months. Two years tops."