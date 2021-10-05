Natalie Morales to Join 'The Talk' as Permanent Host

Natalie Morales is the latest co-host to join "The Talk."

CBS confirmed the news Monday amid rumors of Morales’ new gig following her departure from NBC after 22 years.

"It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at 'The Talk,'" Morales said in a statement, according to People. "I love the new energy and direction and couldn't be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can't wait to get going."

Last month it emerged that Akbar Gbajabiamila would join the team following the departure of Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and, most recently, Elaine Welteroth, who announced she would be exiting the show after less than a year. Commenting on Morales joining "The Talk," executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews praised the soon-to-be co-host, who will make her debut on Oct. 11.

"We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel," they said in a statement. "Natalie's intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience."

Morales made a brief virtual appearance ahead of her debut on "The Talk," on Monday's episode, during which current hosts Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood welcomed her.

"I've got to say, it was the warmest welcome," Morales said to her new colleagues. "You guys have embraced me with such open arms and I love chatting with each of you. As you all know, I had an incredible relationship [with NBC] — almost as long as I've been married. I've been married 23 years, I was at NBC for 22 years."

Morales added that although she had a "wonderful time there," she was excited about her new endeavor.

"And I love this new adventure that we're all going to be taking together," she said.

Related Stories: