Elaine Welteroth Exits 'The Talk' After Less Than a Year

Elaine Welteroth has announced that she will no longer be serving as a co-host for "The Talk."

The star made her on-air debut on the show in October 2020 but in a statement to Fox News said it was time for her to move on.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth said. "It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

Welteroth explained that she took on the role as co-host for "The Talk" in order to "join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy," adding that she was proud of how she represented herself and her community during her time.

"But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance!" Welteroth continued. "I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day."

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews wished Welteroth well in a statement.

"We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily," they said. "Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Welteroth is the third co-host to exit "The Talk" in a matter of months. First Sharon Osbourne announced that she would not be returning to her post following an explosive on-air argument with Sheryl Underwood over comments she had made in defense of Piers Morgan, who had heavily criticized Meghan Markle. Then, in August, Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she would not resume her co-hosting duties after three seasons on the show.

"I enjoyed my time at 'The Talk' as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," she said in a statement, according to Deadline. "I will miss 'The Talk,' but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Jerry O’Connell are the only remaining co-hosts at this time.

