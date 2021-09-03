Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins 'The Talk' as Co-Host Following Elaine Welteroth's Exit

Akbar Gbajabiamila will be joining "The Talk" as co-host for the upcoming 12th season.

The news was made official by CBS on Thursday and comes two days after Elaine Welteroth revealed her exit from the series after just one season.

"It is an absolute honor to be joining The Talk as a host!" Gbajabiamila, 42, said in a statement, according to People. "I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream and a new statement for The Talk. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self everyday and advocating for conversation over confrontation."

Commenting on Gbajabiamila's new hosting gig, executive producer and showrunner Heather Gray said the former NFL player won over the team after he appeared as a guest co-host last season, adding that they were excited to welcome him to the set on a full-time basis.

"It's a new day in daytime for season 12 of The Talk and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family" Gray said. "His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season."

"The Talk" has lost three co-hosts in a matter of months. First Sharon Osbourne left following a heated on-air argument with Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne's defense of comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle's revelations in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. An investigation was launched and the show was put on hiatus. Weeks later it emerged that Osbourne would not be returning.

Then, in August, amid rumors of her departure, Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she would not resume her co-hosting duties after three seasons on the show. Earlier in August, unnamed sources shared with Page Six that the blowout between Osbourne and Underwood had left her feeling uncomfortable.

"After the incident, they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped that she was being punished for things while she was out. She returned to a new environment, and she also didn’t like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues," the insider claimed.

Welteroth's exit came not long after.

