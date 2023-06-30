Naomi Campbell, 53, Becomes Mother for 2nd Time

Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child — a baby boy.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God," the 53-year-old supermodel wrote in an Instagram post. "Welcome Babyboy."

The post featured a photo of Campbell and her daughter's hands holding the new baby's.

"It’s never too late to become a mother," Campbell added, along with the hashtag #mumoftwo. She did not reveal the name of her son.

Campbell welcomed her daughter in May 2021.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she said on Instagram at the time, according to the Independent. The original post has since been deleted. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel."

Campbell has kept details of her daughter private but in an interview with British Vogue in February 2022, explained that "she wasn’t adopted — she's my child."

Campbell also noted at the time that she had chosen not to tell many people that she was going to become a mother.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I’ve ever done."

Asked if she would consider growing her family further still, she responded, "Why not?"

The supermodel has previously opened up about motherhood.

In 2014, she expressed to designer Diane von Furstenberg that she "definitely" wanted children, regardless of her relationship status in the future. And in a 2017 interview with ES Magazine, Campbell admitted she thought "about having children all the time."

"But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want," she added.