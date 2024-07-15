Skittish MSNBC Pulls 'Morning Joe' for One Day

MSNBC pulled "Morning Joe," its prominent politics roundtable program, from the air Monday to focus on breaking news coverage after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC confirmed the decision to CNN on Sunday, saying the top-rated morning show will return Tuesday.

A source told CNN that "Morning Joe" was pulled Monday due to concerns that the show's guests might make controversial remarks during the unfolding events, choosing instead to provide ongoing breaking news coverage.

"Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening," a spokesperson for NBCUniversal News Group said in a statement to CNN. "As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and 'MSNBC Reports,' so there is one news feed covering this developing situation."

CNN reported that MSNBC's decision was made by Cesar Conde, the chair of NBCUniversal News Group, in conjunction with Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC, and "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

MSNBC previously made similar programming decisions, notably last year after the Hamas Oct. 7 attack on Israel. In the days after the event, the network quietly pulled three of its Muslim broadcasters from the air amid criticism from some pro-Israeli forces over its tone of coverage. The move left some staffers at the network feeling uncomfortable, according to Semafor.

In response, NBC released a statement claiming the shifts were coincidental, adding that the three broadcasters still appeared on air to report and provide analysis.