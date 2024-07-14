Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Told Dad, 'You Are a Bada**'

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax he didn't mince words when he first spoke to his father following the failed assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"I just said, 'Man, you are a bada**,'" Don Jr. said on "Sunday Agenda." "We sort of had a laugh about it.

"He was quite jovial, just wants to get back at it. We understand, you know, what's going on. We understand that the rhetoric from the other side vilifying him, comparing him to every dictator in history. It's just … it has to stop, and, you know, I could not have been more proud of him under those circumstances. It was truly amazing."

Donald Trump Sr. was shot in the ear during a failed assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A 20-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania. One rally attendee died, and two other spectators were critically injured.

Host Lidia Curanaj pointed out to Don Jr. that the former president credited God with saving his life.

"If there's ever been divine intervention that I've got to witness in my life. It was yesterday," Don Jr. said. "I mean that, you know, half an inch difference, and we're having a very different conversation. We're probably not actually having a conversation today.

"It's truly, truly something special. And I, you know, I hope that's a just an omen for the future of our country because we need it."

The son of the former president also ridiculed President Joe Biden, Democrats, and progressives who have claimed Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

"They've tried to take him out in so many other ways," Don Jr. told Curanaj. "Financially. They've tried to throw him in jail. Death penalty, 750 years [in prison]. They changed the statute of limitations, and now, actual violence. And it's scary. I mean, there are Democratic congressmen calling to remove his Secret Service detail. I wonder why they would do that."

Don Jr. also said the people on the left are hypocrites for saying Trump and his supporters promote violence.

"They want to blame everyone on the right. Everyone on the right is a villain. Everyone on the right is Hitler," he said. "Everyone in the right is evil and commits violence. But it seems to all be coming from them, you know, whether it's the riots or this.

"I don't want to ever hear another word about Jan. 6 after July 13, not one more. It needs to stop. We got to get our country back on track. We got to create some unity. We have to start putting America first. And my father is the only person actually capable of doing that because he's already done it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com