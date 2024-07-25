Mindy Cohn Blames Co-star for Sabotaging 'Facts of Life' Revival

"Facts of Life" star Mindy Cohn took aim at one of her co-stars, saying the "greedy [expletive]" jeopardized a revival of the popular 1980s sitcom, which premiered in 1979 and ran for nine seasons.

Cohn discussed the ordeal during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live."

"We got into talks, and we hired a writer. The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it," said said, according to Page Six.

Cohn said a deal appeared to be a done until one co-star "went behind their backs to try to make a separate deal for a spinoff deal just for herself."

Cohn described how the move "devastated" the cast.

"I'm just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it," she added.

"There's always a greedy [expletive]" guest Michael Hitchcock chimed in.

"You know what … greedy [expletive]. She was a greedy [expletive]," Cohn, 58, said.

Cohn didn't specify who caused the problems with the spinoff but noted it was "one of the girls." She suggested fans might figure out who it was by looking at her social media to see who she's been with lately.

Of her three main female co-stars — Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, and Nancy McKeon — her Instagram shows she has recently spent time with Fields and McKeon.

The drama left the actors estranged but Cohn pointed out that time has allowed some of those wounds to heal.

"We didn't [speak] for a while and now we do-ish, but there's definitely … it was an ouch," Cohn said.

Addressing the "Facts of Life" revival, Cohn said it's "very dead."

"A couple of people can't move past it, don't want to move past it. We are not as united. Let me put it that way," she said. "We were united for 40 years over not talking about each other, not doing dirty, not, you know, all for one, one for all. And this kind of wrecked that, which is sad. Really sad."