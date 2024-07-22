WATCH TV LIVE

Bill Paxton's Son Cameos in Intense 'Twisters' Scene

Monday, 22 July 2024 12:31 PM EDT

Original "Twister" star Bill Paxton's son, James Paxton, has made headlines with a cameo in the film's sequel.

James Paxton, 30, had previously referred to his role in "Twisters," the standalone sequel to the 1996 tornado-chaser hit, as an "Easter egg" for his late father's fans but did not elaborate on his part. So when the film hit theaters Friday, fans were excited to spot James, but his appearance was brief and easily could be overlooked.

In the scene, James plays an angry motel guest who, along with his female companion, complains to the manager and threatens to leave a bad review as a tornado approaches.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and storm chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) try to warn everyone about the impending danger. Ultimately, James' character and his partner are swept away by the storm.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, James opened up about the cameo and the significance of it.

"It's really a cameo, so it's an Easter egg for the fans of Dad and the original. I did this one for Dad," he said, adding that, "given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here," participating in the new film was "an emotional thing."

Bill Paxton died in February 2017 at age 61.

"I wanted to be a conduit for his spirit there and cheer everyone in this production on to success, because I know he would be," James Paxton told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted to do something that really honors his presence in this new chapter and really do something for him."

He added: "And I realized there's a lot of amazing people involved in this that I would love to get to know," he continued, "so it ended up feeling like the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there."

© 2024 Newsmax.


