Millie Bobby Brown Admits to Leaving Bad Reviews for Poor Service

Millie Bobby Brown is facing backlash after revealing that she leaves negative reviews for services when she feels disappointed by her experience.

During a recent episode of singer Jessie Ware's podcast, "Table Manners," Brown revealed her habit of leaving online critiques for businesses. While dining together, the "Stranger Things" star, 20, mentioned using a pseudonym for sharing her feedback.

Elaborating on why she shared her honest thoughts, Brown said, "Because I think it's important, you know. Here's the thing, my whole life is people criticizing me. So I'm gonna give it back to you sometimes," according to the Independent.

"Once we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé [Jake Bongiovi] aside like, 'We need to settle payment,' or whatever. I was just like, 'yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay — like, we're still staying here," she continued.

Brown explained that the hotel worker repeatedly suggested settling the payment early. Brown declined and proceeded to leave an online remark based on the interaction.

"It was just like, 'I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay," she said.

Brown went on to recall a separate incident that spurred her to leave a negative review while shopping.

"The other day, I was walking in a store and basically, this old lady came up to me and was like, 'Do you know where the socks are?' I think she thought I worked there," she said.

"And I was like I don't, but I'm going to help you."

Brown explained that she sought out an employee to offer further assistance to the woman but was disappointed by the worker's response.

"I said, 'Excuse me, I need this pattern, but I need it in this size — can you help me?' She was so unhelpful," she recalled. "And I was just like, 'please, this isn't even for me!' So, I left a review."

Amused by the actor's direct response, Ware jokingly asked if she was a "Karen" — a term often used to describe an entitled consumer who mistreats service workers.

"Okay, I'm a Karen. Listen, I do think it's important to know where you went wrong, and [there's] always room for improvement," Brown replied.

Brown's confession was met with criticism on social media.

"Please note that sometimes people's pay checks are determined by these reviews. Not the employees but the managers. Try asking for a manager and providing the feedback in person. It does the same thing but does not impact people's livelihood," one person wrote on Instagram while another advised Brown to make sure she wasn't "behaving entitled" when leaving a review.

"Well here's the thing if you leave bad reviews then you should also leave good reviews," a third added.