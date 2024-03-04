Millie Bobby Brown Puzzles Fans With Accent

Emmy-nominated actor Millie Bobby Brown confused fans when she appeared to switch between accents during an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

Audiences couldn't help but notice the absence of her once prominent British accent. Despite having moved to Florida at the age of 8, the 20-year-old seemed to maintain her accent from her early childhood in Bournemouth during previous interviews.

Brown, 20, who famously portrayed Eleven in "Stranger Things," drew attention to her accent as she discussed her underwater proposal by Jake Bongiovi, the son of famed musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown told the audience about how she and Bongiovi obtained their diving licenses together, the Independent reported. He felt it was the ideal moment to propose while they were on vacation.

"So we go under, and we're many meters down and he gives me like, a shell. And I turn it over and it's a ring," Brown told Fallon before describing how she placed the ring on her finger, only for it to slip off and sink deep into the water, prompting her fiancé to swim after it.

However, viewers were more preoccupied with her accent than her story.

"Her accent is such a mix of British and American, she like tunes in and out of both," one fan commented on Brown's Instagram post of the interview

"Can't decide if she's British or American," another wrote.

Others were quick to defend her, noting that it was common among actors who portray diverse roles.

"Imagine being upset about someone else's accent," said one fan.

"For everyone saying that she doesn't have her British accent anymore, bear in mind that she is currently filming 'Stranger Things 5' so she has been using her American accent more recently," added another.

"Y'all realize she's been living in the US since she was like 11... so her accent's gonna change ... her friends are American and she has an American finance. If she's back in the UK or talking to her parents (like when she did her mom's voice) it goes back to British," another wrote.

The last season of "Stranger Things" is expected to be on Netflix this year.