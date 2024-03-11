Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Criticism Over Accent: I Adapt

Fans were left puzzled recently when the Emmy-nominated actor Millie Bobby Brown appeared to switch between accents during an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

Despite having moved to Florida at age 8, the 20-year-old seemed to maintain her accent from her early childhood in Bournemouth during previous interviews. But it was absent while speaking with Fallon.

"I'm an actor," Brown said during an interview with internet personality Max Balegdem Friday, according to People. "I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people."

During her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," Brown discussed her underwater proposal by Jake Bongiovi, the son of famed musician Jon Bon Jovi.

However, viewers were more preoccupied with her accent than her story. Fans were quick to point out that she was "tuning in and out" of a British and American accent.

"I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé, or when I'm with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it," she told Balegdem Friday. "And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]. I don't do it intentionally, and I'm sorry if it offends you, OK? But listen, I'm trying my best. I'm trying my best."

Brown has previously discussed her accent, explaining during a 2022 appearance on "The Tonight Show" that she perfected her American accent while watching the Disney Channel.

"I like to see characters and then I just do the accent," Brown admitted at the time. "As long as I've watched it for long enough, I can kind of get it to somewhat of a T."

Speaking with Miley Cyrus during a 2020 interview, Brown shared that she adopted her first American accent by watching "Hannah Montana."