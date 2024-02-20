Linda Hamilton 'Won't Be Watching' 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Linda Hamilton is a self-proclaimed "Stranger Things" fan, but being cast in Season 5 of the hit show took some of the appeal away for her.

The actor made the confession during an interview with Us Weekly, saying that she watched "every season with relish" but admittedly suffered from imposter syndrome because she felt as if she didn't "fit in there."

"That's a whole world set in the '80s," she said.

Compounding the situation, Hamilton said that being part of the show changed her view on it.

"When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it," she admitted. "So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me."

Hamilton did share that she still loved the experience, saying, "I'm thrilled to be part of it. But I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you're a fan of the show to sort of go, 'Well, how do I fit?' But we're working on it."

During the interview, Hamilton further shared that she would not be watching the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" because "I never watch [a project], once I'm in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won't be watching."

She also does not know how the show ends.

"I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character, but not of the story," she explained. "Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don't know how it ends. And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it's going to go. But that's to protect it from all of the people that want to know."

Hamilton did however assure fans that Season 5 is "good. It's really good."