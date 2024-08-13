Miley Cyrus Is Youngest Disney Legends Inductee

Miley Cyrus, who made history as the youngest person ever to be named a Disney Legend this week, said she is "forever grateful" for her breakthrough role as Hannah Montanna.

The singer, 31, opened up about the achievement Monday on Instagram.

"Thank you. Such an honor to be inducted as a Disney Legend," she captioned a video of her Disney Legend induction at D23, where she made her acceptance speech in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. "This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You've shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful."

During her acceptance speech, an emotional Cyrus recalled working on "Hannah Montana" in 2005, joking that she "definitely wasn't created in a lab" as a "Disney kid," according to People.

Cyrus also said she wasn't the first pick for the role of the Disney character, but added, "I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else."

"I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana," the singer continued.

"In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life,' " she added.

"The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company bestows," Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told the crowd at the event, according to CNN. "It's presented as a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and, above all, a sincere expression of our deep gratitude. Disney Legends are bound by the special place they have earned in our history for their tremendous contributions in service of entertaining and delighting fans around the globe."

Cyrus rose to fame in 2006 with her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel's popular series, which centered on Miley Stewart, a teen who juggles her everyday life with a secret pop star identity.

The show ran for four successful seasons, ending in 2011. During that time, Cyrus also starred in "Hannah Montana: The Movie" in 2009 and led the "Best of Both Worlds" tour in 2007.