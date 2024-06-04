Miley Cyrus Says She's Not Sure She Wants to Have Kids

Miley Cyrus has admitted she is not sure about becoming a mother.

The "Flowers" singer spoke candidly about her uncertainty around having children during an interview with W Magazine while drawing comparisons between herself and her godmother, iconic country music star Dolly Parton, 78.

"I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not," she admitted. "I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way."

The "Hannah Montana" star went on to reveal that Parton shared her sentiment.

"I've heard Dolly say that too, because she didn't have kids," Cyrus said.

The pop icon further explained that she was enjoying where she was in her life: "I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone."

"I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman,' " she added.

In a 2019 interview with Elle, Cyrus shared similar views on motherhood while explaining why she was not considering having children at the time. The singer pushed back at social norms and expectations placed on women when it comes to having children.

"We're expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you — even if you become pregnant in a violent situation," she said.

"If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless [expletive] who's not capable of love … . Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."

Cyrus went on to state that she might reconsider her decision if major environmental changes occurred.

"We're getting handed a piece of [expletive] planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."