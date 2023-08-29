Miley Cyrus Says Touring 'Isn't Healthy' for Her

Pop star Miley Cyrus said she stopped touring because being on the road was "unhealthy" for her.

In a video posted to TikTok, Cyrus said that while one show may only last for a short time, performing a series of concerts took its toll.

"The show is only 90 minutes but that's your life," she said in the clip. "If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest."

Cyrus, 30, said performing live is all about "training your ego" to be "active," and it's difficult for her to "turn it off."

"Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity, my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority," she said.

Cyrus was 14 when she set out on her first blockbuster tour in 2007.

Her breakthrough came when she was cast as the lead on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana." The show was an instant hit and paved the way for success.

Her first tour, the Best of Both Worlds Tour, which saw her perform as her fictional alter-ego, included 71 stops across the U.S. and Canada, according to Insider.

Her last large-scale arena show was in 2014 during the Bangerz Tour. The next year, in support of her fifth album "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz," she booked only smaller venues. Since then she has only headlined festivals and performed one-off shows.

In June, Cyrus shocked fans when she implied during an interview with British Vogue that she was done touring.

"I can't. Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire," she said at the time. "Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

She added: "Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety."

Cyrus later clarified her comments in an open letter to her fans.

"This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road," she wrote. "I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could, too."