Mickey Rourke Faces Eviction Over Unpaid Rent

Actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his Los Angeles rental home after allegedly failing to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent, according to court records filed this week.

Court documents, submitted Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court and cited by The Los Angeles Times, show that Rourke, 73, received a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the property on Dec. 18.

The filing states that he did not comply with the notice and owed $59,100 in unpaid rent at the time it was issued.

Rourke signed a lease for the property in March. The agreement initially set the monthly rent at $5,200 for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence.

Court filings say the rent was later increased to $7,000 per month.

The property's owner, identified in court documents as Eric Goldie, is seeking possession of the home as well as compensation for attorney's fees and additional damages.

A Zillow listing for the home describes it as a "nicely upgraded Spanish bungalow" originally built in 1926. The listing also notes that author Raymond Chandler is said to have lived at the property for two years during the 1940s.

The eviction dispute comes amid a long and uneven career for Rourke, a former professional boxer who transitioned into acting in the late 1970s.

He appeared in small roles in the 1980 film "Heaven's Gate" and 1981's "Body Heat," before gaining wider attention for his performance in Barry Levinson's 1982 ensemble drama "Diner."

Rourke went on to headline several high-profile films during the decade, including "The Pope of Greenwich Village," "9 1/2 Weeks," and "Rumble Fish."

His career momentum later slowed significantly, as off-screen behavior and personal struggles increasingly overshadowed his work.

"I lost everything. My house, my wife, my credibility, my career," he told The Times in an interview in 2008.

"I just all had all this anger from my childhood, which was really shame, not anger, and used it as armor and machismo to cover up my wounds. Unfortunately, the way I acted really frightened people, although it was really just me who was scared. But I was like this person who was short-circuited and I didn't know how to fix myself."

Rourke reemerged in the mid-2000s with a supporting role in the 2005 neo-noir action film "Sin City." His most celebrated comeback followed three years later with his lead performance as aging professional wrestler Randy "The Ram" Robinson in Darren Aronofsky's "The Wrestler," a role that earned him a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for best actor.

More recently, Rourke has continued to attract controversy.

In April, he agreed to leave "Celebrity Big Brother UK" after producers warned him about what they described as "inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior," according to a statement from a show spokesperson.

His remarks reportedly included comments about fellow contestant JoJo Siwa's sexuality.

After his departure from the show, Rourke's manager said he planned to pursue legal action over a pay dispute, alleging that the production publicly embarrassed him and declined to compensate him, according to People magazine.