Kevin Spacey Denies Reports He Is 'Homeless'

Kevin Spacey has pushed back on reports that he is homeless.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said those stories stemmed from a misunderstanding of comments he made about frequently staying in temporary housing during an interview last week with The Telegraph.

During the conversation, Spacey said he frequently stays in temporary accommodations while working. He had told the newspaper he was "living in hotels" and "living in Airbnbs," and added, "I literally have no home."

In his Instagram video, the actor said that coverage of the article falsely implied he had no roof over his head.

"I feel the need to respond," he said in the video. "Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I'm OK. And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop."

Spacey, who has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him in multiple cases in the United States and the United Kingdom, said the interpretation that he was homeless was inaccurate.

He said it "would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense."

He also defended Mick Brown, the journalist who interviewed him, calling it "where this rumor first began," but criticized the headline that accompanied the story.

"I've been working nearly non-stop this entire year, and for that I have so much to be grateful for. And there are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets, or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them," he said. "But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was."

Spacey said it was "a shame" that the outlet "chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline for the sake of clicks."

"But I will now let you go back to your lives. Thank you for just paying attention for a few minutes, and for indulging me, and for all the kindness that you've shown me," he added.

He said his financial situation worsened after Anthony Rapp made a sexual misconduct allegation against him in 2017.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," he told the newspaper, adding that since the initial allegation, "I've had very little coming in and everything going out."

He also addressed the loss of his Baltimore condominium, which was auctioned in a $3.24 million foreclosure sale. That transaction has since generated its own legal dispute.

The buyer, Sam Asgari, alleged last year that Spacey would not leave the residence, according to The Los Angeles Times, while Spacey accused him of "bullying and threatening" him and filed to overturn the sale, the New York Post reported.

Spacey said he hopes his career will stabilize, telling The Telegraph he is "in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work."