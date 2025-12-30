Denise Richards, Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers Evicted From Home

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has approved an eviction order requiring Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, to vacate their rented home in Calabasas, California, after rent on the property went unpaid, according to court records.

The order was signed Friday following a request from the landlord, who alleged that the former couple owes roughly $84,000 in back rent, Page Six reported. The landlord is also seeking attorney fees and compensation for alleged damage to the property, the complaint states.

The ruling comes as Richards and Phypers continue to navigate a highly contentious divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

Richards has said she no longer lives at the Calabasas home and believes she should not be held responsible for unpaid rent.

In court filings submitted in August, Richards said that she moved out of the residence about two years ago. She said she initially agreed to allow Phypers' family to stay at the house temporarily, but claimed the arrangement became permanent without her consent.

According to Richards' filing, she informed Phypers that he would be solely responsible for rent beginning in January while his family continued to live in the home. She alleged that they refused to vacate the property, leaving her tied to the lease despite no longer residing there.

The landlord alleged that attempts were made to contact Phypers about the unpaid rent for more than six months, but that those efforts were unsuccessful. Because both Richards and Phypers are named on the lease, the eviction notice was served to both parties.

Richards also alleged that the condition of the home deteriorated significantly while Phypers and his family were living there.

In her court filing, she described the property as "in a state of disarray" and claimed it had been "severely damaged."

The housing dispute is one of several legal battles unfolding between the former couple.

In November, Richards was granted a permanent restraining order against Phypers after alleging that he abused her during their marriage. Phypers has denied the allegations.

"Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone," Phypers said in a July statement to People. "These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

Later in November, Phypers filed his own court papers seeking an emergency hearing in his spousal support case, claiming he was at immediate risk of becoming homeless.

In those filings, he said he was facing possible eviction "at any time" and alleged that he owed $125,000 in past-due rent, along with $10,090 in overdue homeowners association fees.

"I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by [Richards]," Phypers wrote.

He also listed extensive unpaid household expenses, claiming more than $3,500 was owed for water service reconnection, $13,000 for gas, $12,000 for electricity, $1,400 for waste management, and $1,200 for special trash removal.