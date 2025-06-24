Mick Ralphs, Bad Company and Mott the Hoople Co-Founder, Dead at 81

Singer-songwriter Mick Ralphs, who was a founding member of the classic British rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died at age 81.

The news was confirmed Monday by fellow bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke.

"Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories," Rodgers said in a statement, according to American Songwriter.

"He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour," he continued. "Our last conversation a few days ago, we shared a laugh, but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him, especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."

Kirke added, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."

In 1971, Ralphs and Rodgers connected through a jam session that ultimately led Ralphs to part ways with Mott the Hoople. He went on to form Bad Company alongside Rodgers, Kirke, and Boz Burrell. After the band's formation, they became the first act signed to Led Zeppelin's Swan Song record label, under the management of Peter Grant.

The band achieved significant success with their 1974 self-titled album, "Bad Company," which went five times Platinum. The record featured several hit songs, including "Can't Get Enough," "Movin' On," "Ready for Love," and "Rock Steady," among others.

Since news of Ralphs' death surfaced, tributes have poured in across social media. Among those mourning the loss was Def Leppard's Joe Elliott.

"I just heard the news … totally heartbroken … Mick has been a constant companion through my musical journey & he was one of the kindest souls I ever met. The world is a poorer place today," he wrote in an Instagram post.