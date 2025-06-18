Anne Burrell, Chef and Food Network Star, Dies at 55

Food Network star Anne Burrell, known for hosting various series including "Worst Cooks in America," has died at age 55.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement to E! News on Tuesday.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal."

It has since emerged that Burrell was found "unconscious and unresponsive" and pronounced dead at the scene, the New York City Police Department revealed to People.

Officers from the 76th Precinct received a call at around 7:50 a.m. about "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female," according to the outlet. EMS "responded and pronounced her deceased on scene," police said.

Police have not officially named the deceased, as efforts to notify next of kin were underway. However, People reported that the address listed in the police statement appears to match that of Burrell.

"Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," a spokesperson from the Food Network said in a statement to E! News. "Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Making her first appearance on the cable channel in 2005 as a sous chef for Mark Ladner on "Iron Chef America," the TV personality quickly became a fan favorite. She went on to host her own series, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," in 2008. It earned a nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program in 2011.

Before gaining widespread recognition, Burrell honed her culinary skills at the Culinary Institute of America and furthered her training with a year at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. Upon returning to the United States, she held the position of sous chef at Felidia Ristorante in Manhattan, followed by a role as chef at Soho's Savoy restaurant.

Burrell was also committed to giving back to the community, serving on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation and acting as a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.