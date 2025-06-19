Lou Christie, Singer of No. 1 Hit 'Lightnin' Strikes,' Dies at 82

Lou Christie, known for his chart-topping hits "Lightnin' Strikes" and "Rhapsody in the Rain," died Wednesday at age 82.

The singer's wife, Francesca Winfield, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Christie died at home in Pittsburgh after a short illness.

Christie's family announced the news in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved brother, Lou Christie, who left us after a brief illness," the statement read. "He was cherished not only by his family and close friends, but also by countless fans whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity, artistic and musical talent, humor and spirit. His absence leaves a profound void in all our hearts. He will be greatly missed, always remembered, and forever loved."

Born Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco in 1943, the crooner grew up near Pittsburgh in the suburb of Glenwillard. After finishing high school, he relocated to New York in 1961 to pursue a music career. Early on, he achieved moderate success with two singles in 1963 — "The Gypsy Cried," which reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Two Faces Have I," which climbed to No. 6. Christie's big breakthrough arrived in February 1966 when "Lightnin' Strikes" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, the song came close to not being released.

As Christie previously recalled, MGM Records label head Lenny Shear "threw it in the wastebasket and said it was a piece of [expletive]!" Instead of giving up, though, Christie used his own money "to get it played around the country, and it started taking off once it got played."

The following month, Christie released the controversial "Rhapsody in the Rain," which reached No. 16 on the charts. The song's provocative lyrics, such as "We were makin' out in the rain/And in this car, our love went much too far," led to limited radio play at the time due to their suggestive nature.

The lyrics were changed to "We fell in love in the rain/And you and I were feelin' no pain."

Christie, who was also known for songs like "Outside the Gates of Heaven," "Are You Getting Any Sunshine?" "Big Time," and "She Sold Me Magic," released his final album in 2004. In recent years, he toured alongside Frankie Avalon and Fabian as part of Dick Fox's Golden Boys.