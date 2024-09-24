Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Doesn't 'Think About' Their 44-Year Age Gap

Mick Jagger's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, has shrugged off the couple's 44-year age difference, and the criticism that surrounds them.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 37-year-old former ballerina shared that she just doesn't "think about it."

"Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," Hamrick continued.

"I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business," she added.

According to the New York Post, Jagger, 81, first crossed paths with Hamrick in February 2014 during a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo. At the time, Hamrick was attending the event as an American Theatre ballet dancer, and was greeted by Jagger with a fist bump.

The next month, Jagger's longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L'Wren Scott, died by suicide. By that summer, Jagger began dating Hamrick.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hamrick admitted that she wasn't starstruck by Jagger at the start of their relationship.

"Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, Who are you? Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That's who you study and look up to. You're so in your world," she explained.

Hamrick sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing what turned out to be a promise ring. She addressed the rumors in June 2023 in an interview with People.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she said.

"But are we like, horny teenagers where we're giving each other … In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring," she added.

Asked whether she saw herself marrying Jagger, Hamrick said, "I don't know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."