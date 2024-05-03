Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Fires Back at Mick Jagger

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, took a playful written jab at Mick Jagger after the Rolling Stones' legendary singer was critical of his policies.

"We're a welcoming crowd, aren't we?" Jagger asked the audience during the band's performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. "I hope Mr. Landry is enjoying the show. He's real inclusive, you know. He's trying to take us back to the Stone Age."

The Hill noted Landry favors an abortion ban and has backed bills aimed at the LGBTQ community.

But according to WDSU-TV, Landry appeared to take the critical comment in stride.

He posted on X: "You can't always get what you want," echoing the title and lyrics of the famed Stones' song.

And he added: "The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you're always welcome in Louisiana."

But he couldn't resist taking one more dig at the Stones' frontman, adding: "#LoveMyCountryMusic."