Mick Jagger Walked Into a Bar and No One Noticed

Mick Jagger went unnoticed when he walked into one of the most popular dive bars in Charlotte.

The rock icon stepped into the Thirsty Beaver Saloon at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, ordered a beer, and went outside onto the patio to drink it as if he were a 'normal' person. There were no fans to swamp him. Instead, patrons at nearby tables appeared to ignore the superstar completely. One person snapped a photo that Jagger later posted onto his Instagram, captioning it: "Out and about last night in Charlotte," but aside from the brief attention, Jagger was left in peace.

The idea of Jagger going unnoticed in a bar seems incomprehensible, which is why many have speculated that he possibly rented out the bar and the patrons were members of his crew, but the Thirsty Beaver Saloon's co-owner Brian Wilson dismissed the rumors to The Charlotte Observer. The patrons genuinely had no idea they were sitting near Jagger, he explained. Even the bartender was unaware that she was serving a musical legend. She returned to work the following day to fellow colleagues joking about the ordeal.

"C’mon, Hayley, the greatest rock ‘n’ roll legend of all time?" one staff member said to her, according to Wilson.

The bar draws an eclectic mix of people who would be more likely to ignore celebrities, which could be one reason why Jagger chose to grab a beer there.

"Everybody’s used to it being an eclectic place," Wilson said.

The Rolling Stones were scheduled to perform a show in Charlotte on Thursday evening and hours later Jagger tweeted his appreciation to fans.

"Troubles A Comin’ gets an outing.. Thanks for being such a great audience Charlotte!"

