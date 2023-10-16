×
Tags: michael caine | retirement | acting

Michael Caine, 90, Announces Retirement From Acting

Monday, 16 October 2023 11:59 AM EDT

Veteran British actor Michael Caine, known for his roles in films such as "The Italian Job" and "The Dark Knight," announced his retirement from acting after a career that spanned eight decades.

The two-time Oscar winner, 90, shared the news on BBC Radio 4's "Best of Today" podcast on Saturday.

"I keep saying, 'I'm going to retire,'" Caine said, according to CNN. "Well, I am now."

Caine confirmed that his final acting role will be in the recently released film "The Great Escaper," in which he plays the role of Bernard Jordan, a 90-year-old who escapes from a care facility to participate in the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

"I've played the lead and it's got incredible reviews," he said. "The only parts I'm going to get now are old men — 90-year-old men, or maybe 85, you know — and I thought, Well I might as well leave with all this. I've got wonderful reviews. What am I going to do to beat this?"

Caine, who starred alongside the late Glenda Jackson in the movie, added: "We had a great time on the movie and I thought, you know, Why not leave now?"

Over the years, Caine has starred in various roles ranging from secret agents to schoolteachers and killers.

Starring in five films as British spy Harry Palmer, Caine's fame skyrocketed after his initial performance in the 1965 drama thriller "The Ipcress File."

A year later, he landed the role of a womanizing chauffeur in the 1966 romantic comedy "Alfie."

Caine clinched his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Woody Allen's 1986 film "Hannah and Her Sisters" and secured a second Oscar for another supporting role in "The Cider House Rules" in 1999.

Throughout his career, he shared the screen with Sean Connery in John Huston's 1975 adventure "The Man Who Would Be King," played a journalist in Vietnam in the 2002 adaptation of Graham Greene's "The Quiet American," and took on the role of butler Alfred Pennyworth in the 2008 film "The Dark Knight."

In recognition of his contributions, Caine was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1993 and later knighted in 2000.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Monday, 16 October 2023 11:59 AM
