Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Might Retire From Acting

Mark Wahlberg has hinted he might be retiring from acting soon.

The actor, 52, shared the update during a conversation with Cigar Aficionado while discussing his various business ventures, including his new tequila Flecha Azul.

"Well, I'm certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit," Wahlberg said.

"Hopefully my kids, we'll see what their interests are, but I don't think that I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That's for sure. Because that's the most difficult thing," he added.

Wahlberg shares four children, Ella Rae, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13, with his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham.

Speaking with Cigar Aficionado, Wahlberg also elaborated on his motivation for expanding his career to producing alongside acting.

"I started becoming a producer out of necessity. I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio] to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it," he admitted.

"I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny," Wahlberg said.

"To create a vehicle and a path and an opportunity for me to get to where I wanted to be, and have control. Having creative control, because the second your name is above the title, you reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure," he admitted.

"So, if I'm gonna be in that position, I'd rather be behind the wheel. You're going 100 miles-per-hour down the highway, do you want to be in the back seat with no seat belt or do you want to be behind the wheel?"