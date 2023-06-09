Bryan Cranston Announces His Retirement From Acting

Bryan Cranston has announced his plans to retire in order to devote more time to his wife, Robin Dearden.

The actor made the revelation during an interview with British GQ, saying that he planned to press pause on both his acting career as well as his business ventures.

"I want to change the paradigm once again," he told the outlet. "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

Cranston and Dearden met in 1986, on the set of "Airwolf" and began dating a year later. They married in 1989 and share daughter Taylor Dearden.

Speaking with GQ, Cranston elaborated on his retirement plans, saying that he planned on selling his shares in Dos Hombres, the mezcal firm he co-founded with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul, and closing his production company, Moonshot Entertainment. He and Dearden would then relocate to a foreign country and settle down in a small village.

"I want to have that experience," he said. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts."

Cranston explained that his retirement will last for at least six months, during which time he planned to go off the grid.

"It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls," he said.

Before his retirement though, Cranston hopes to revive "Malcolm in the Middle" in the form of a reunion.

"I'm curious about that family 20 years later," he added. "What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They're grown men now."

Speaking with E! News earlier this year, Cranston shared that there had been "some talk" about a possible reunion, but nothing was set in stone.

"We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,' " he said. "I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."