Shannen Doherty, Fighting Cancer, 'Thankful to Be Here'

It has been a difficult year for actor Shannen Doherty but she is staying positive.

The "Charmed" alum, 52, who has been battling breast cancer since 2015 and filed for divorce from her husband this year, said on Monday's episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" that she is "thankful" that she can share this time of year with her loved ones.

"This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character," she said, according to the New York Post.

"I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."

In April, Doherty filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko amid allegations that he cheated on her. Doherty accused Iswarienko of having an affair during their 12-year marriage, claiming that she discovered his infidelity in January, just before her brain tumor surgery

"But with all of that, I have found… I was actually saying this to myself the other night, 'God I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself,'" Doherty said on Monday's episode.

"Even though it's been such a contentious year for me. For some reason, it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive. Next year's going to be beautiful."

In a previous podcast episode, Doherty detailed her health struggles after undergoing rounds of chemotherapy, which included massive weight loss. In the Dec. 6 episode, she revealed that she had lost 92 pounds and was "incredibly dehydrated" after her treatments.

"My husband at the time was sort of begging me to keep going, and my mom [was] literally trying to pick me up out of bed and get me to the doctor," she said, according to The Post. "At that point in time, I thought that I wouldn't survive it."