Cancer-Stricken Shannen Doherty Preparing for Death by Downsizing

Shannen Doherty is simplifying her life as she battles Stage 4 breast cancer by letting go of her possessions.

On her podcast, "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty," the actor explained that she's getting rid of material possessions to ease the burden on her mother after her death.

"The cancer, for me, has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities, and my priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty, 52, said.

"I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with," the "Charmed" alum continued. "I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture because I have a furniture obsession."

Doherty noted that her passion for home furnishings led to her accumulating a large number of possessions, most of which are gathering dust in a storage unit.

"I'm not enjoying it and others aren't enjoying it, and do I really need any of it. Do I need to have three dining room tables?" she said. "The answer is no, none of us really need all the stuff that we have, and we could all do with a little bit of downsizing and not be a hoarder, which I was becoming with all my furniture."

Initially, Doherty said she felt as though she was "throwing in the towel" by selling her belongings. However, she now intends to use the proceeds to cherish the time she has left with her loved ones.

"It feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you," she said. "But you know that it's the right thing to do and that it's going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm because you're helping the people that you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition."

Doherty first revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2015 but went into remission two years later. However, in 2020 the cancer was back and by late 2023 it had spread to her bones. During a December radio show, Doherty tearfully admitted that her significant weight loss was from chemotherapy, adding that she had serious doubts about her prognosis.

"When I dropped down to 92 pounds from chemo and was incredibly dehydrated, I had to still get out of bed," she said at the time, according to the New York Post.

"My mom [was] literally trying to pick me up out of bed and get me to the doctor … At that point in time, I thought that I wouldn't survive it."