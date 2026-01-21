Melissa Gilbert Cries as Husband Timothy Busfield Freed

Actor Melissa Gilbert welcomed the release of her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, after a New Mexico judge ruled that he could await trial outside of custody under strict conditions.

Busfield, 68, was released Tuesday from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, after a two-hour pretrial detention hearing, People reported.

The judge denied the state's request to keep Busfield jailed while his case proceeds and ruled that he could await trial outside of custody. Busfield has denied all allegations against him.

In a comment to People, Busfield's civil attorney, Larry Stein, said that Gilbert is "very, very excited." He added that Busfield "feels wonderful" following the decision.

"He can reunite with Melissa," he said.

Gilbert attended the hearing and, after the judge announced the release, was seen crying and whispering, "Thank you, God."

Busfield's legal troubles began Jan. 9 when the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant. Four days later, Busfield surrendered to authorities and was formally charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under the age of 13 and one count of child abuse, according to prosecutors.

Investigators alleged that Busfield engaged in unlawful sexual conduct involving two 11-year-old boys who are twins. The identities of the alleged victims have not been made public.

Before turning himself in, Busfield denied the accusations in a video obtained by TMZ, saying he "did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it."

During the Jan. 20 hearing, the judge cited Busfield's decision to surrender voluntarily as a key factor in allowing his release.

"This defendant self-surrendered and submitted himself to this court's jurisdiction, demonstrating compliance with the court order for his arrest," the judge said.

The judge said prosecutors had not met the standard required to keep Busfield in custody.

"I cannot find that the state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that there are no release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of any younger person in the community," the judge said.

Gilbert has voiced her support for Busfield since the charges were filed.

On Jan. 13, the day Busfield was charged, her representative Ame Van Iden issued a statement on her behalf saying,

"Melissa stands with and supports her husband," the statement read.

On Jan. 16, Gilbert was among 75 people who submitted letters supporting Busfield's legal team and urging the court to deny the state's request for pretrial detention.

In her letter, Gilbert shared her admiration for her husband and concluded with the plea, "Please, please, take care of my sweet husband."

Under the conditions of his release, Busfield must appear for all court dates and remain under the supervision of New Mexico Pretrial Services.

He is prohibited from possessing firearms or dangerous weapons, consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, contacting the alleged victims or their families, discussing the case with witnesses, or having unsupervised contact with any minor children.

He is permitted to travel but must keep the court informed of his address.

The case remains pending as Busfield awaits further court proceedings.